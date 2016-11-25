Green Party: Stein to file recount request in Wisconsin

A local party official says Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein will request a recount in Wisconsin.
George Martin, a member of the Wisconsin Green Party's coordinating council, says Stein's campaign will file the request by the state's 5 p.m. Friday deadline.
President-elect Donald Trump won Wisconsin and Pennsylvania by razor-thin margins and has a small lead in Michigan. All three states had been reliably Democratic in recent presidential elections.
Under Wisconsin law, Stein's campaign must show a basis for the recount in that state and cover costs. Stein has said she's concerned voting systems in the three states may have been hacked. Her campaign estimates a Wisconsin recount will cost $1.1 million.
As of Friday morning, Stein's campaign had raised $4.8 million to seek recounts in all three states.
Comments