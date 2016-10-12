Alaska Senate candidates poised to debate fisheries issues

U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski will square off against several of her rivals in Kodiak Wednesday night in her first debate before next month's election.
Scheduled to appear with the Republican senator were Democrat Ray Metcalfe and independents Margaret Stock and Breck Craig.
Libertarian candidate Joe Miller was on a swing through southeast Alaska, with stops scheduled for Sitka and Juneau on Wednesday and for Ketchikan on Thursday, his campaign said. Miller spokesman Randy DeSoto has said Miller plans to visit Kodiak later.
Wednesday's debate was expected to focus on fisheries issues and be broadcast on public radio.
It will be the first of four debates or forums to which Murkowski has committed ahead of the November general election.
Miller's campaign had taken issue with some of the events that Murkowski agreed to participate in, seeing them as friendly to her. Murkowski spokesman Robert Dillon said this should put to rest the accusation that Murkowski is avoiding debates.
Murkowski lost the 2010 Republican primary to Miller but held onto the seat by waging a successful general election write-in campaign.
In this race, Murkowski is touting her seniority and casting herself as a pragmatist. She chairs the Senate energy committee, a post with significance for Alaska.
Stock, an immigration attorney, sees the debates as a chance to raise her visibility.
While Stock has won support from factions of the state Democratic party and from prominent Democrat Mark Begich, a former senator, Stock said she is a true independent, motivated to run because she was frustrated by the partisan gridlock in Congress.
Stock has not said who she would caucus with if elected, saying that's a decision that can be made after the election.
Miller has said that if he wins, he'd caucus with Republicans. In a recent interview, he also said that he has no plans to change his party affiliation from Libertarian.
Metcalfe, who has feuded with Democratic party leaders over the direction of the party, has focused on anti-corruption platform.
Craig, a first-time candidate who's garnered little attention, expressed frustration with the direction of government. He said members of Congress need to be more willing to compromise.
