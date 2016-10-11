Punishment promised for police officers wearing Trump caps

San Antonio's police chief promises disciplinary action for more than a dozen officers seen in a Donald Trump campaign video wearing "Make America Great Again" caps while in uniform, violating city policy.
In a statement posted to the city Twitter account, Chief William McManus said the officers "displayed poor judgment" and "will be disciplined appropriately." He mentioned no specifics.
The San Antonio Express-News (http://bit.ly/2e5yrRj) reports a video on Trump's Twitter account shows at least 14 members of his motorcycle escort wearing the caps after returning Trump to San Antonio International Airport from a Tuesday fundraiser. In the 25-second video, Trump is heard saying to the officers wearing his signature red caps, "Thank you, fellas." Several officers thanked Trump in return and gave him a thumbs-up sign.
