Democratic primaries could foreshadow November results

A heavily contested race for Wilmington mayor helped drive turnout in Delaware's primary election, where Tuesday's results could determine who takes office in January, notwithstanding November's general election.
With Democrats far outnumbering Republicans in Delaware, winners of Democratic primaries for U.S. House and lieutenant governor, as well as lesser races, will have the numbers stacked in their favor as they head into November.
Turnout in primary elections is typically light compared to general elections, but the eight-way Democratic primary for Wilmington mayor was a factor for high turnout in New Castle County, the state's most populous.
"It's what's on the ballot that drives the turnout," said state elections commission Elaine Manlove. "I think the city of Wilmington is probably going to be busy because they have everybody running for mayor and a lot of city council seats."
While there were no long lines, parking lots at some voting precincts were crowded, as Tuesday's voting coincided with in-service days for teachers.
The Rev. Franklin Graham, son of famed evangelist Billy Graham, urged Christians to vote Tuesday, saying their voices need to be heard.
"The moral and political walls of our nation are crumbling," Graham told thousands of people gathered in Dover during a stop on his 50-state Decision America Tour.
Meanwhile, six Democrats were vying to replace fellow Democrat John Carney Jr. as Delaware's sole representative in the U.S. House. Carney opted to run for governor after former Attorney General Beau Biden died last year after having announced his intentions to run for governor.
The top tier of candidates vying for Carney's seat features state Sen. Bryan Townsend, former state Labor Secretary Lisa Blunt Rochester, and Sean Barney, a former aide to Sen. Tom Carper and Gov. Jack Markell who ran unsuccessfully for state treasurer in 2014.
The winner takes on Republican Hans Reigle in November.
Meanwhile, Republicans were choosing Tuesday between Lacey Lafferty, a retired state trooper from Sussex County, and state Sen. Colin Bonini of Dover in a GOP gubernatorial primary.
Like the congressional primary, the Democratic contest for lieutenant governor also feature six candidates, including state Sen. Bethany Hall-Long, New Castle County Register of Wills Ciro Poppiti III, and Rehoboth Beach Commissioner Kathy McGuiness.
The winner faces Republican La Mar Gunn in November.
Other contests to be decided Tuesday include Republican and Democratic primaries for insurance commissioner, General Assembly and New Castle County executive.
Polls were open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
