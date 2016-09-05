Online campaign raises $12,000 for prep player's funeral

An online fundraising campaign has raised nearly $12,000 of the $20,000 goal to pay for the funeral costs of a northeastern Indiana high school football player killed in a traffic accident hours before he was to play in a game.
A GoFundMe account was established after 17-year-old running back Derek Padilla of DeKalb High School died at the scene of the three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon at a rural intersection west of Auburn.
Padilla's funeral is scheduled for Wednesday
A passenger in Padilla's car, 16-year-old fellow player Lucas Oberkiser, remained hospitalized Monday in critical condition Monday. A GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $4,000 to cover his medical costs.
Among those tweeting support for Oberkiser and DeKalb was Russell Westbrook of the NBA's Oklahoma City Thunder.
DeKalb's game Friday was canceled.
