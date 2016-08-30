Voter Guide: Approval of Trump and Clinton has reached a new low

Welcome to McClatchy’s Voter Survival Guide, an interactive presentation of daily events from one of the strangest presidential campaigns in modern history.
Popular opinion of both presidential candidates has reached an 'unprecedented' low.
The ballots close in 69 days. Are you registered to vote? Find out how your state is doing and register here.
How many people like Trump and Clinton? Pretty much none.
Disdain for Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton has reached 'unprecedented' levels, according to a new Monmouth University poll.
Clinton's approval rating is at 34 percent. Trump's is only at 26.
Only 2 percent of voters see both candidates favorably. Since 1984, the voters in an election have never had a favorable opinion of both candidates lower than 5 percent.
“It seems like a significant number of voters are backing a presidential candidate about whom they cannot say anything positive."
Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute.
Donald Trump pipes in on sexting scandal
Longtime Clinton aide Huma Abedin announced she was separating from husband and former congressman Anthony Weiner after another sexting scandal.
Donald Trump weighed in on the scandal in a statement Monday, suggesting the incident was a national security issue and that Hillary Clinton was responsible.
“I only worry for the country in that Hillary Clinton was careless and negligent in allowing Weiner to have such close proximity to highly classified information,” Trump said. “Who knows what he learned and who he told? It’s just another example of Hillary Clinton’s bad judgment."
Hillary Clinton hasn't held a press conference since December
It's been 269 days since Hillary Clinton had a press conference. Our columnist, Andrew Malcolm, has a few questions he'd like to ask her.
Best of social media
Here is the current state of play, from my piece looking at the Monmouth survey. https://t.co/kiduzn5s6R pic.twitter.com/m1rfMRFn8B— Philip Bump (@pbump) August 29, 2016
Have a question about the candidates, the campaign, the process, the election itself? Ask us here.
- Map: How America votes
- Quiz: Pick a side
- Register to vote
- Deadlines by state
- Find your state’s election office
- Sample ballots by ZIP code
Eric Wuestewald, @eric_wuest
Comments