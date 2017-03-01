Franklin County Republicans elect new officers

The Franklin County Republican Party elected six new officers to serve for the 2017-18 term.
The new officers are Patrick Guether, chairman, Lawanda Hatch, vice chairman, David Milne, state committeeman, Michelle Andres, state committeeman, Brad Gregory, 9th Legislative District Committee member and Taylor Taranto, 16th Legislative District Committee member.
Franklin County comprises 104 precincts and is seeking volunteers to serve as precinct committee officers. Contact Guether, 509-545-8089, for information. The party meets the second Tuesday of each month. Visit franklinrepublicans.com for information.
