The beginning of Trump TV? Trump broadcasts debate preview show on Facebook Live

Did we just witness the birth of Trump TV?
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump broadcast the third presidential debate Wednesday night through Facebook Live on his Facebook page.
The broadcast included a pre-debate show with two hosts and a guest, much like the shows on cable news networks. Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn served as one of the hosts. Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn was the guest in the segments prior to the start of the debate between Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.
“If you’re tired of biased, mainstream media reporting (otherwise known as Crooked Hillary’s super PAC), tune into my Facebook Live broadcast,” Trump wrote on his Facebook page.
More than 127,000 users tuned in for the pre-debate show.
There have been multiple reports that Trump plans to start a media company and possible television network if he loses the election on Nov. 8.
