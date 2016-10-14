Idaho County Republicans say no to Crapo after senator says no to Trump

4:00 Democrats debate issues important to Latino voters, and diplomatic relations with Cuba Pause

0:55 Volunteers begin new hiking trail on Candy Mountain

3:13 Looking ahead to week 7

3:41 Last week's statistical stars

3:11 Interview with Hanford Falcons head coach Brett Jay

4:06 'Best game in the state' looms this week

7:45 Richland edges Kamiakin 21-20 in wild overtime finish

2:31 'The Accountant' movie trailer

0:30 Pasco police officers capture man after he runs away during traffic stop

1:43 Clinton thanks Republican supporters, Trump says her career is all talk - Election Rewind