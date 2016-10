This former Republican congressman from Kentucky won’t be voting for Trump

4:00 Democrats debate issues important to Latino voters, and diplomatic relations with Cuba Pause

0:55 Tampa’s Lowry Park Zoo performs sonogram on pregnant tapir

0:50 Hurricane Matthew doesn't worry these surfers in South Carolina

1:23 Phoenix Pantry helps feed New Horizons students and their families

1:02 Miami residents storm Home Depot to prepare for Hurricane Matthew

6:42 Election Rewind - VP candidates’ one shot at debate is testy and defensive

3:45 Looking ahead to week 6

2:59 Last week's statistical stars

2:23 Interview with Chiawana volleyball coach Jim Steach

5:02 Othello tied with Ellensburg in CWAC