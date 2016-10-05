Cards Against Humanity trolls Donald Trump over tax returns with giant billboard

The 90-foot billboard towers over the interstate in Chicago, near O’Hare International Airport.
Its message is hard to miss: “If Trump is so rich how come he didn’t buy this billboard? Trumpdoesntpaytaxes.com.”
The very public display indicates that it was paid for by the Nuisance Committee super political action committee, which is working to elect Hillary Clinton but is not endorsed by her. The group is funded by Cards Against Humanity, the satirical — and sometimes inappropriate — card game. The group is selling special election-themed card packs and using the funds to defeat Donald Trump.
The Clinton and Trump packs cost $4 and sales have so far reached almost $400,000. Cards Against Humanity co-creator Max Tempkin said that all proceeds will be donated to Clinton.
“No matter which card you buy, Hillary’s the winner,” Tempkin told the Chigaco Sun Times. “We feel a responsibility to do whatever we can to make people aware of the darkness that Donald Trump represents and to support Hillary Clinton, who we really like.”
Nuisance Committee spokeswoman Melissa Harris said the super PAC aims to get voters to the polls.
“We have some unique tools at our disposal, mainly Cards Against Humanity’s humor and creativity, that no one else has,” Harris told the A.V. Club. “And so in addition to doing all of the traditional things politically active folks do—like give money to political candidates—we felt we had an ethical responsibility and the tools to do more.”
Trump has bucked the campaign norm of releasing his tax returns, which has led to questions about how much, if any, the businessman pays in federal taxes. A recent report by the New York Times suggests the Republican candidate may have paid nothing for 18 years.
Trump threatened Wednesday to sue groups for running “nasty” ads against him, but Tempkin said he isn’t afraid of a lawsuit. His PAC plans additional billboards against the candidate.
“Suing us could bring about a national conversation about whether he pays his taxes,” Tempkin said.
