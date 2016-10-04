Tickets available for Oct. 19 gubernatorial debate in Pasco

Free tickets are available now for a debate Oct. 19 in Pasco between Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee and his challenger in the Nov. 8 election, Republican Bill Bryant.
Voters can propose a question to be asked by going to seattlecityclub.org/forms/ask-candidates-your-question. Tickets are available at no cost at seattlecityclub.org/find-debate-your-community.
The debate at 8 p.m. in the Gjerde Center, Building H, at Columbia Basin College is the second gubernatorial debate organized by the Washington State Debate Coalition, with the first on the west side of the state.
Seattle City Club founded the debate coalition of civic leaders, nonpartisan organizations, colleges and universities and media partners, including the Tri-City Herald, earlier this year to organize nonpartisan political debates.
