Trump campaign acknowledges Obama was born in U.S. while Clinton hits the trail

Hillary Clinton returns to the campaign trail, highlighting her health during a rally in North Carolina. She has a lot of work to do, as more polls show the race tightening in key battleground states.
Donald Trump’s campaign acknowledged that Barack Obama was born in the United States and his hair generated some attention on Jimmy Fallon’s late night show.
Trump revealed more details of his tax plan, saying his ideas would generate 3.5 percent growth per year and add 25 million new jobs. A non-partisan group estimates his plan would reduce federal revenue by $4.4 trillion over 10 years, or by $2.6 trillion after accounting for additional economic growth.
Trump’s son Donald Jr. lashed out at the media on Thursday, saying the press is ignoring Clinton’s lies. If Republicans did the same thing, he continued, it would be “warming up the gas chamber.” And Trump’s doctor released a letter saying the Republican nominee is “in excellent physical health.”
The polls open nationally in 52 days. Let’s get started.
The return of Hillary
Clinton resumed campaigning Thursday after stumbling during a 9/11 event last Sunday, and she was quick to address her health during a rally in Greensboro, North Carolina.
“As you may know, I recently had a cough that turned out to be pneumonia,” Clinton said. “I tried to power through it but even I had to admit that maybe a few days of rest would do me good.”
The Democratic nominee was scheduled to travel to the West Coast earlier this week to talk about the economy and reach out to young voters, and it’s unclear whether events in Los Angeles and Nevada will be rescheduled.
“It turns out having a few days to myself was actually a gift,” Clinton said.
It turns out having a few days to myself was actually a gift
Hillary Clinton, back on the campaign trail
Trump says tax plan will usher in a new era of economic growth—not seen since a Clinton was in office
While Clinton was in North Carolina, Trump was in New York touting a revised tax plan that would lead to 3.5 percent growth per year. The last time the economy was that healthy was during the Clinton administration (Bill Clinton, of course).
“American cars will travel the roads,” Trump said. “American planes will soar the skies, American ships will patrol the seas, American steel will send new skyscrapers into the clouds, American hands will rebuild this nation, and American energy harvested from American sources will power this nation.”
.@realDonaldTrump on #jobs & #economy: Everything that's broken today can be fixed and can be turned into a truly great success. #VoteTrump— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) September 15, 2016
Donald Trump Jr. makes a controversial remark
While the elder Trump was in New York, his son Donald Jr. did a radio interview in Philadelphia. He used the opportunity to lash out at a familiar foe: the media.
“Without the media, this wouldn’t even be a contest, but the media has built her up, they’ve let her slide on every indiscrepancy, on every lie, on every DNC game, trying to get Bernie Sanders out of the thing,” Trump Jr. said in a radio interview on 1210 WPHT in Philadelphia on Thursday. “If Republicans were doing that, they’d be warming up the gas chamber right now.”
The Anti-Defamation League hit back on social media:
.@DonaldJTrumpJr: We hope you understand the sensitivity and hurt of making Holocaust jokes. We hope you retract.https://t.co/jL2ZC9Z8pH— ADL (@ADL_National) September 15, 2016
Trump Jr. later clarified his comments, saying he meant to refer to executions rather than the Holocaust.
Jimmy Fallon tussles Trump’s hair
The late night host had some fun with the GOP nominee. Watch below:
Other headlines of note
How many American men share Trump’s unhealthy habits? (McClatchy)
Inside Clinton and Trump’s Health History Disclosures (ABC)
How Clinton Foundation will change if Clinton wins White House (McClatchy)
Hillary Clinton doesn’t want to talk about Colin Powell’s emails (CNN)
Here’s an election map that would result in a tie (and forcing the House of Representatives to make the call)
I mean, it's not totally nuts, is it? pic.twitter.com/ffzA3rlGR7— Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) September 15, 2016
Alex Daugherty, @alextdaugherty
