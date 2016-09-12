Hillary Clinton struggles to walk after medical diagnosis

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno Pause

4:00 Democrats debate issues important to Latino voters, and diplomatic relations with Cuba

1:45 11-foot, 450 pound alligator caught near Florida school

1:38 Years of Hanford history moving to Richland facility

1:20 Pooch Plunge 2016

0:17 Large brush fire burns in grasslands near Canyon Lakes

0:43 Matthew H. de Vore speaks during his sentencing hearing for second-degree murder

1:06 Miranda Christan speaks at the sentencing of Matthew H. de Vore

1:02 Firefighters revive cat after house fire in Iowa

0:33 Placer County deputy orders bear cub to stay out of trash can

1:26 United Blind of Tri-Cities celebrates its 40th anniversary