Rep. Lieu shut down on House floor after playing audio of migrant children crying for parents

Democrat Rep. Ted Lieu was shut down on the House floor Friday after playing audio of children crying out for their parents after they were separated at the border.
How Trump is using the power to pardon

The president has pardoned political allies and prominent figures whom he said were treated unfairly by prosecutors. The New York Times’s Supreme Court reporter, Adam Liptak, looks at how this compares with the actions of previous presidents.

A clash of cake and faith

The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Colorado baker Jack Phillips in a limited decision. Phillips, who wouldn't make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, shares his feelings about the case prior to the decision.