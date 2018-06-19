House immigration plan would allow families to be detained together

This photo shows the Federal Detention Center where Blanca Orantes-Lopez is held away from her child Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in SeaTac, Wash. The woman from El Salvador sits in the federal prison south of Seattle, having reported to immigration authorities after crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally in Texas. Her son, Abel Alexander, is in the government's custody at a children's home in Kingston, N.Y. She has no idea when she might see him again. Elaine Thompson AP Photo