Trump’s NAFTA threats test Texas clout in Washington

Texas’ normally powerful business interests are struggling to influence their most pressing Washington policy battle, protecting the North American Free Trade Agreement.
Renegotiating the agreement is the number one concern of the state’s business community, which calls NAFTA critical to the Texas economy.
But for all of Texas’s clout in Washington — including the Senate’s No. 2 leadership role, seven House committee chairmanships, and Fortune 500 companies with strong lobbying firepower — the state’s influence at the White House is limited.
President Donald Trump can make major changes to NAFTA unilaterally, and campaigned on a promise to end the deal if it can’t be renegotiated and improved.
He rattled Texas business leaders Wednesday by linking those negotiations to an immigration dispute on the southern border. Trump tweeted that NAFTA would be “in play” if Mexico did not stop a caravan of Latin American immigrants headed to the Texas border.
The threat comes as Trump’s base has ratcheted up pressure on him to deliver on campaign promises, including trade deals and border security.
That’s causing fresh angst among Texas business interests that count precious few options when it comes to influencing the president.
Eric Miller, a trade lobbyist working on NAFTA, said Texas’ best leverage could be in its pocketbook — withholding re-election funds unless Trump reaches a deal that’s favorable to the state.
Texas business leaders plan to trek to Capitol Hill this month to meet with lawmakers who can stop some changes that require their support, and wield power over the president’s future trade negotiating authority.
Another option, touted by Texas Association of Business CEO Jeff Moseley, is working with the government of Mexico, which retains a close working relationship with business leaders in Texas.
“There is one person and one person only that matters, and that is President Trump,” said Moseley, who estimated 1 million U.S. jobs are tied to the trade agreement.
“There needs to be a real concerted effort of Texas businesses… showing [Trump and White House trade representatives] the value of the jobs to the U.S. economy,” he added.
Trade representatives from the U.S., Mexico and Canada have met seven times to discuss changes to the deal. Moseley said an eighth round of negotiations is expected to take place in D.C.
The White House wants a framework for the renegotiation complete by the Summit of the Americas in Peru April 13 and 14.
Moseley, who also leads a NAFTA-focused business group called the Texas-Mexico Trade Coalition, plans to meet with the Mexican trade officials Trump’s playing hardball with before then. He’ll sit down with Mexican Undersecretary for North America Carlos Sada in Austin Thursday.
The Texas-Mexico Trade Coalition was group was formed last year with the support of the Mexican government to represent the interests of 4,000 Texas businesses. It has its own Washington lobbyists.
“We are very committed to keeping the dialogue open with our Mexican trading partners,” said Moseley. “For NAFTA 2.0 to have success it must be a win-win for Texas as well as our trading partners in Mexico.”
In Washington, Texas Association of Business and the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce are each taking their case to Capitol Hill. Lawmakers there have already been receptive to helping protect NAFTA, but hold limited influence when it comes to trade deals.
Adjustments to the trade agreement could require the Senate’s approval if they require changes to U.S. law. Other changes can be made without lawmakers’ consent
“It’s important that we stay in close contact with the negotiators so that if they negotiate something it actually has a chance of being passed by Congress,” Texas Sen. John Cornyn said of that power at a hearing in San Antonio in November.
The Senate also holds power over Trump’s authority to negotiate future deals, if he doesn’t listen to them on NAFTA.
Cornyn, an ally of the Texas business community, chairs the Senate subcommittee that deals with international trade. He’ll be instrumental in whether the chamber approves Trump’s “fast track” negotiating authority when it expires July 1.
“[Cornyn] is in a great position to use the renewal of [that authority] as a bargaining chip with the administration to really get some concessions in terms of what he’d like to see in a renegotiated NAFTA,” said Tim Meyer, a Vanderbilt University law professor and former State Department legal adviser.
Yet NAFTA allies concede, the ultimate challenge is convincing Trump to take their concerns into account.
Miller, the trade lobbyist, said that effort could lean heavily on Trump’s Texas supporters – many of whom are outspoken NAFTA supporters.
Texas donors gave more than $19 million to Trump’s campaign and supporting outside groups in 2016 — more than in every state except New York, California and Florida — according to Open Secrets, a nonpartisan research group. Among metro areas, Houston led the nation in contributions to Trump.
Mosley said he met with close Trump allies on trade: Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, who is leading the NAFTA renegotiation effort.
“Texas has some heft,” said Miller. “There are a number of financial institutions and certainly agricultural interests that sell an awful lot of product to Mexico.”
“They need to be out there reminding the administration… you can’t count on their votes and financial contributions if they’re not taking into account their fundamental interests,” he added.
