Washington plans to curb gun violence, with NRA’s permission

Republican-controlled Washington is taking steps to curb gun violence. Steps approved by the National Rifle Association.

Two narrow gun safety measures included in a funding bill President Donald Trump signed Friday — each sponsored by both Republicans and Democrats — have the group’s explicit support.

One is designed to ensure states and government agencies upload relevant criminal records into the already-existing background check system.

The other offers money to train teachers, students and law enforcement to detect violent actors and stop school shootings before they happen.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

NRA spokeswoman Jennifer Baker called Congress’s plan to improve the background check system “something that should have been done long ago.” She praised the school safety bill as a “much needed” solution that could prevent future tragedies.

A third measure, aimed at opening up federal research on the causes of gun violence, does not include any funding. Democrats count the small change — an added sentence stating that the research is allowed — as a tiny victory for gun safety.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 135 Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame" Pause 23 Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape' Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud" 111 Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 417 Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 70 California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 92 Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails Moran's town hall meeting in western Kansas 149 Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united" A key moment in the American Revolution: Writing the Declaration of Independence Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

After threatening to veto it, President Trump revealed that he would sign the omnibus bill passed by Congress late Thursday, noting that he was "unhappy" about "a lot of things" in the bill but that he'd approve it for "national security" reasons. White House

The NRA says that did not change the existing policy, and notes that the Centers for Disease Control is still barred from advocating for gun control, thanks to a 1996 amendment the group supports.

A half million gun safety advocates are expected to descend on Washington Saturday, clamoring for bigger changes.

Leaders in that movement say Congress’s narrow measures fail to meet the public’s demand for action after 17 people were gunned down at a Parkland, Fla., high school last month. Rally supporters are also ready to attack many lawmakers as unwilling to buck the powerful gun lobby, which spent millions putting the GOP in power in Washington.

“These baby steps forward aren’t enough,” said John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety. “Congress needs to buck the NRA…[or] voters will throw them out.”

The NRA ramped up its political spending in 2016, including $30 million just for Trump. It spent just over $12 million to help Republican Mitt Romney in 2012. The group has enjoyed unusual access to the president throughout Washington’s latest push for gun safety.

Trump met privately with the NRA’s chief lobbyist, Chris Cox, one day after publicly urging Congress to pursue broad changes to gun laws. After the Cox meeting, Trump narrowed his focus back to the NRA-backed bill strengthening the background check system.

“We all want safe schools, mental health reform and to keep guns away from dangerous people,” Cox tweeted after the meeting.

The background check bill, crafted by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, also has the support of gun safety groups, senators from both parties, and family members of the Parkland shooting victims.

One top gun rights priority, aimed at expanding gun rights, suffered a setback in the spending bill. The NRA has long sought to make concealed handguns permits valid across state lines.

That controversial proposal was not attached to the widely popular background check bill, as some House conservatives wanted. That package was considered Congress’s best chance for passing concealed-carry reciprocity.