Rep. Mike Thompson: 'To sweep this under the rug is a shame' 2:16

Rep. Mike Thompson: "To sweep this under the rug is a shame"

Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape' 0:24

Trump tells French president's wife: 'You're in such a good shape'

Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will 'make every American proud'

Trump's FBI pick wants to lead independent bureau that will "make every American proud"

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached 1:52

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests 6:58

Rep. Mike Thompson seeks justice for veterans exposed to chemical tests

California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump 1:11

California congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:33

Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails

Moran's town hall meeting in western Kansas 0:30

Moran's town hall meeting in western Kansas

Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: 'We must stand united' 2:30

Trump calls on NATO to boost defense: "We must stand united"

A key moment in the American Revolution: Writing the Declaration of Independence 1:15

A key moment in the American Revolution: Writing the Declaration of Independence

Politics & Government

Trump calls for ‘comprehensive’ gun control bill; says gun culture needs to change

By Crystal Hill

chill@mcclatchy.com

February 28, 2018 12:52 PM

President Donald Trump called for lawmakers to craft a “comprehensive” gun control bill, saying that both Democrats and Republicans can find common ground.

The Republican president discussed school safety Wednesday with a bipartisan group of lawmakers at the White House.

Trump vowed to write an executive order banning bump stocks. The devices allow semi-automatic weapons to fire at a more rapid rate, CNN reported. Investigators have said 12 bump stocks were found in the hotel room where a shooter opened fire on concertgoers last year in Las Vegas, killing 58 people.

Trump said that it’s time a president “stepped up” on gun safety. He called for guns to be taken away from people who are mentally ill.

The president said he told NRA officials over lunch recently that changes in gun culture are needed, the AP reported.

“Hey, I’m the biggest fan of the Second Amendment,” Trump said.

“It’s time,” he said he told the NRA officials. “We have to stop this nonsense.”

Republican leaders have showed little interest in pursuing stricter gun control laws and Democrats have pushed new restrictions following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, the Associated Press reported.

Trump told Republicans to set aside plans for an expansion of concealed-carry laws: “You’ll never get it passed,” he said, according to AP.

Ahead of the session, Senate Democrats urged the president to follow through on his call for “comprehensive background checks” by endorsing legislation to extend the pre-purchase reviews to online and gun show sales, the AP said.

