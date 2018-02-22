Trump uses more lenient requirements for security clearances. Thank Obama.

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, from left, first lady Melania Trump, President Donald Trump, former president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama stand on the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, after Trump's inauguration ceremony. On Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, The Associated Press has found that stories circulating on the internet that Trump canceled federal funding for former President Obamaâ€™s library are untrue. Private donations are paying for the libraryâ€™s construction and it wonâ€™t be part of a network of presidential libraries administered by the National Archives. Rob Carr AP