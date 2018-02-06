In new TV ad, group slams Graham and Trump on immigration

A group looking to reduce the number of immigrants in the United States will launch television ads in South Carolina Wednesday targeting Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for supporting proposals that offer a path to citizenship for so-called Dreamers without significantly reducing legal immigration.

“What happened to the president that promised to put Americans first?” asks the narrator in the ad obtained by McClatchy. “Tweet Donald Trump and ask him. Tell him if America wanted Graham’s immigration plan, we would have elected him president.”

The ad, which links Graham and President Donald Trump on immigration, will be part of a six-figure buy paid for by Californians for Population Stabilization, or CAPS. The 32-year-old nonpartisan, nonprofit membership organization weighs in on national immigration issues, receives funding from its donors and is known for provocative ads.

It’s one of many groups that initially supported Trump’s contentious immigration ideas but now are doing something it never imagined: Waging a campaign against Trump on his signature issue and blaming Republicans such as Graham for moving the president to the other side of the debate.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The ads will air on broadcast and cable TV for at least two weeks in Washington, D.C., and in select South Carolina markets. Two cities where the ads will run, Greenville and Spartanburg, are among the most conservative enclaves in the state where constituents most disgruntled about Graham’s stance on legal immigration are most likely to live.

Over the past several months, Graham has been working to build consensus around a plan to protect recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that offers recipients temporary, renewable work permits. He and Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin of Illinois introduced legislation that would protect 1.7 million undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally by their parents as young children, known as Dreamers.

Toby Nicole White, CAPS’ chief operating officer, described Graham as “a driving force behind Senate amnesty legislation for more than a decade” cosponsoring what she called amnesty bills in 2006, 2013 and 2017.

“The irony is he represents a working class state but tirelessly advocates for cheap foreign labor policies that result in job competition and wage depression for workers in South Carolina,” she said. “Senator Graham is facilitating the transfer of wealth from poor working class people to large corporations. That’s not why the people of South Carolina sent him to Washington.”

Though South Carolinians might chafe at being told how to think by a California-based group, Graham is accustomed to criticism for his stance on legal immigration from inside and outside the state. While seeking re-election in 2014, opponents who wanted his ouster called him “Lindsey Grahamnesty” and urged more hardline Republican candidates to beat him in the Senate primary.

The same forces that terrorized Graham during his 2013 efforts to pass a bipartisan immigration overhaul bill are resurfacing now that the lawmaker is collaborating with Democrats again. His office did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump won the presidency in 2016 largely on a campaign focused on cracking down on illegal immigration and ending DACA.

But he announced in September he will completely shut down the DACA program March 5, a move designed to give Congress time to pass a legislative fix. So far, Congress has been unable to find a compromise.

After months of complaints by lawmakers, the White House released its own immigration proposal that has been criticized by the right and the left.

Trump proposed providing a path to citizenship for 1.8 million Dreamers in exchange for enforcement measures that conservatives have long wanted — $25 billion for border security, drastic reductions in the number of immigrants who could be sponsored by family and an end to the diversity lottery program that lets immigrants be awarded green cards.

In addition to sponsoring the anti-Graham ad, CAPS has also sent out a pair of alerts to its 200,000 members and posted messages on Facebook, where it has 60,000 fans, urging supporters to contact the White House and Congress to promote proposals to reduce the number of immigrants coming into the country.

The same group targeted Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., with an ad in Arizona last year for his stances on immigration and asked whether he was ready to work with Trump on the issue. Flake has also been working closely with Graham and Durbin.