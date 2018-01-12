A day later, Lindsey Graham breaks public silence on Trump’s ‘shithole’ remarks

More Videos 1:19 The Tri-City Americans' new defenseman Jake Bean Pause 1:01 Watch: A dessert fit for a king 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 0:38 Watch: Something's fishy in Richland 0:27 Video: The aftermath of a house fire 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 0:45 Reporters try to quiz Trump over 'shithole' remark at MLK event 1:58 Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks 1:43 Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery 0:34 'It was frightening': Beaufort woman came home to find renters living there Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump denies 'shithole' comment but Illinois senator confirms the remarks President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. President Donald Trump denied in a tweet on Thursday that he asked during a White House meeting why he should accept immigrants from “shithole countries” rather than people from places like Norway. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) responded to the tweet on camera, confirming that the president did use those words. Meta Viers McClatchy

