How Democrats plan to sell Trump’s wall

More Videos 2:31 This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice Pause 2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home 0:14 Kennewick officers tackle robbery suspect 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 2:02 How North Carolina alligators behave when their swamp is frozen over 0:55 Theresa Wiltse pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping charges 1:26 Parent to school board member: 'Stop talking!' 2:33 When home associations go bad 1:18 Cable bridge lifesavers 0:23 A look at where Panera Bread is located Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Trump wants immigration deal to be 'bill of love' Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. AP

Seeking a bipartisan compromise to avoid a government shutdown, President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday that an immigration deal could be reached in two phases - first by addressing young immigrants and border security with what he called a "bill of love," then by making comprehensive changes that have long eluded Congress. AP