President Donald Trump, fifth from right, accompanied by from left, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., Vice President Mike Pence, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, speaks during a news conference after after participating in a Congressional Republican Leadership Retreat at Camp David, Md., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.
President Donald Trump, fifth from right, accompanied by from left, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., Vice President Mike Pence, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, speaks during a news conference after after participating in a Congressional Republican Leadership Retreat at Camp David, Md., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Andrew Harnik AP
President Donald Trump, fifth from right, accompanied by from left, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., Vice President Mike Pence, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, speaks during a news conference after after participating in a Congressional Republican Leadership Retreat at Camp David, Md., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. Andrew Harnik AP

Politics & Government

Manufacturers urge Trump to tackle infrastructure

By Anita Kumar And Franco Ordoñez

akumar@mcclatchydc.com

fordonez@mcclatchydc.com

January 08, 2018 02:39 PM

WASHINGTON

America’s manufacturers are urging President Donald Trump to make good on a campaign promise to find money to repair the nation’s highways, airports, dams and bridges.

The National Association of Manufacturers, which represents 12 million people, sent Trump a letter Monday asking him to move forward on a bipartisan proposal, according to a letter obtained by McClatchy.

“The infrastructure investments of the 1950s and 1960s brought tremendous economic benefits, built strong communities, improved productivity and competitiveness and allowed manufacturing to grow and put people to work in solid middle-class jobs,” said Jay Timmons, NAM’s president and CEO. “Today, however, as more and more of our infrastructure crumbles, it is not keeping up with modern demands for safety and innovation, nor is it giving American workers the tools they need to compete with the rest of the world.”

The letter comes after Trump hosted Republican leaders at Camp David to discuss the party’s legislative priorities before the midterm elections, which could include action on an infrastructure plan as well as welfare reform.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

While campaigning for president, Trump promised a job-creating $1 trillion infrastructure bill within his first 100 days in office. But that aggressive goal was not met. His first budget proposal did include $200 billion for infrastructure.

Now, manufacturers who praised Trump for the tax reform bill that Republicans passed late last year want the president and GOP leaders to take up infrastructure.

But Trump may find opposition with some Republicans who may oppose new government spending and Democrats who may not want to work with Trump, especially after the success of the GOP tax bill. Last year, Senate Democrats proposed their own $1 trillion plan to fund infrastructure projects over a 10-year period. Democrats say their proposal would create more than 15 million jobs.

More Videos

This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice 2:31

This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice

Pause
Theresa Wiltse pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping charges 0:55

Theresa Wiltse pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping charges

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 0:52

Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford?

Watch: A dessert fit for a king 1:01

Watch: A dessert fit for a king

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery 1:43

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery

Kamiakin resumes MCC play with 2 tough games, Paxton is embracing the challenge 1:07

Kamiakin resumes MCC play with 2 tough games, Paxton is embracing the challenge

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled 1:58

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled

  • Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

    Senate Democrats present a $1 trillion infrastructure bill for the nation's roads, airports, bridges and seaports, which they say would create 15 million jobs over 10 years. Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called on President Trump to follow through on his campaign promise to invest in infrastructure and back their proposal.

Senate Democrats unveil $1 trillion infrastructure plan

Senate Democrats present a $1 trillion infrastructure bill for the nation's roads, airports, bridges and seaports, which they say would create 15 million jobs over 10 years. Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called on President Trump to follow through on his campaign promise to invest in infrastructure and back their proposal.

C-SPAN

The spending plans are similar but Trump talked of paying for the plan with tax credits and public-private partnerships while Democrats suggested using federal dollars.

NAM’s proposal, Building to Win, calls for ending funding uncertainty and streamlining the permitting process, we well as other goals:

  • Shore up the Highway Trust Fund with a reliable, user-based, long-term funding stream.
  • Spend the $9 billion balance in the Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund to deepen ports and harbors.
  • Quickly upgrade aging locks and dams.
  • Eliminate the maintenance backlog of transit and passenger rail systems.
  • Develop a plan to accelerate the implementation of NextGen air traffic management technology
  • Find incentives to continue record levels of private capital reinvestment into railroad infrastructure
  • Promote new pipeline investments.
  • Upgrade and modernize drinking and wastewater infrastructure.
  • Develop broadband infrastructure.

Trump reportedly told Republican leaders at Camp David that using public–private partnerships is not an effective way to fund infrastructure projects, despite urging them to do so during the campaign.

On Friday, Trump tweeted his support for a proposal by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., to pay for infrastructure projects with foreign aid withheld from Pakistan.

NAM is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states.

 

Anita Kumar: 202-383-6017, @anitakumar01

Franco Ordoñez: 202-383-6155, @francoordonez

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice 2:31

This was the last time Randy Harris heard his wife's voice

Pause
Theresa Wiltse pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping charges 0:55

Theresa Wiltse pleads guilty to murder and kidnapping charges

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 1:23

Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:11

Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82 1:27

See Rattlesnake Ridge crack above Interstate 82

Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford? 0:52

Watch: What weighs 300 tons each and is now at Hanford?

Watch: A dessert fit for a king 1:01

Watch: A dessert fit for a king

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery 1:43

Domino's and Ford try driverless pizza delivery

Kamiakin resumes MCC play with 2 tough games, Paxton is embracing the challenge 1:07

Kamiakin resumes MCC play with 2 tough games, Paxton is embracing the challenge

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled 1:58

How the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources was unraveled

  • Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

    Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas said on July 13, 2017 that he will now vote "yes" after his amendment creating a fund to help insurers cover people with higher medical costs was added to the Senate health care bill.

Cruz supports revised GOP health care bill with his amendment attached

View More Video