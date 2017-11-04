Voters get their say on Pasco’s new court-ordered council districts

Pasco city officials spent years trying to figure out the fairest way to represent the diverse community’s citizens.
On Tuesday, residents will find out if the legal wrangling at the local, state and federal levels made a difference.
All seven council seats are up for election.
Mayor Matt Watkins is the only incumbent guaranteed a return because no one filed against him.
Two new faces will occupy seats in council chambers with the retirement of longtime Councilman Tom Larsen, and Councilman Chi Flores’ failure to make it into the top two spots in the primary.
Voters have the chance to elect up to three Latino candidates. The board currently has two.
The legal fight was about more than just race, however. The court-ordered redistricting ensured residents get to pick a candidate who is more reflective of their neighborhood, with that council member then in theory watching out for the interests of their specific area, as well as the city at large.
The members will receive $1,115 per month, while the council-selected mayor will get $1,450.
Here’s a look at the council candidates:
Rico vs. Barajas
Marla Rico and Blanche Barajas both filed for District 1, a seat currently held by Larsen.
However, Rico has been missing-in-action since shortly after declaring her candidacy in May.
Barajas moved with her two sons to Pasco in 2005 in search of a fresh start and a higher quality of life. She wants to help shape her new hometown’s concept of inclusion, give a voice to women and young leaders, and help ensure Pasco is a safe and welcoming community.
If successful at the ballot Tuesday, Barajas will become the first Latina ever elected to the Pasco City Council. It will be a four-year term.
Alvarado vs. Yenney
Ruben Alvarado is trying to unseat Councilman Al Yenney in District 2, a position the incumbent has held for 10 years. It is a two-year term.
Alvarado said he didn’t target Yenney as an opponent and believes the incumbent really cares about the city. His decision to run was more about his personal desire to serve, to engage residents and to help them realize their voices matter.
Alvarado says his background in urban regional planning and the affordable housing industry has prepared him to represent not only east Pasco, but the entire city. He works as the community impact manager at Tierra Vida and is a member of the Pasco Planning Commission.
“I believe that cities are living beings that can change for the better or worse,” he said.
In talking with residents during his campaign, Alvarado said he has been asking people what they love about Pasco and what they think can be done better.
Alvarado himself feels the east side currently is underserved, yet has an abundance of resources to help all of Pasco thrive. He believes the city’s diversity is something to be celebrated and can become Pasco’s greatest asset.
Yenney first became active with the council when he filmed the weekly meetings for 2 1/2 years. Since taking office, he has continued to serve as an advocate for citizens and push for open and transparent government.
While some of his colleagues are fairly educated people with master’s degrees, Yenney points out that you still need someone with “street knowledge, and that’s me. I’ve been on the east side since nobody wanted us.”
He has been invested in east Pasco for more than 45 years, and said he welcomes an opponent because it helps the system and makes the voters really look at a council member’s track record.
He is semi-retired after owning Al’s Repair in Pasco since 1971.
Yenney considers himself a common sense council member and says he is “not scared to look at issues that are tough.” He notes his success in helping new businesses move into east Pasco, but said the city also must focus on the next big development near Broadmoor Boulevard and make sure they avoid the traffic issues with Road 68.
Rios vs. Martinez
The race for a four-year term in District 3 pits two Connell High alum against each other.
Councilman Saul Martinez — an environmental compliance officer for Mission Support Alliance and owner of Desert Plateau Transport Inc. — is looking to retain the seat to which he first was appointed in June 2010. His opponent, Rick Rios, is retired from full-time work and now focuses on consulting, while also serving as media director for Consejo Latino.
Martinez, who previously spent six years on the Pasco School Board, said it has been an unbelievable experience and education being a public servant. With no military service in his background, Martinez said it was important for him to find another way to give back for what’s been done for his family.
“For the past 13 years I have been serving the community in different capacities and have found a sense of satisfaction knowing that my efforts have provided growth for a promising future and opportunities for the citizens of Pasco,” he said.
Martinez believes a council should reflect its community and said it is wonderful to see more participation this election cycle. While the majority of Pasco residents are Hispanic, he points out there also is a Russian influx and said the bottom line is he does what’s right for all in the community.
“I am aware of the many challenges that we face as a city and I am willing to be a part of the process to keep Pasco safe, vibrant and a quality place to live,” Martinez said. He describes himself as having “a good common sense approach, innovative ideas and the ability to work well with others.”
Rios says he sees “an unbelievable disconnect between the current government and the apathy that exists in the city.”
While Hispanics are the majority population in Pasco, many are underage and not yet eligible to vote so they have no influence, which results in city officials not making decisions with them in mind, Rios said.
He believes it is the ordinary citizens, and not Pasco leadership, who have moved for necessary changes in the city over the years.
“My goal is to show the world that there’s an attitude change here in the Tri-Cities right now,” said Rios, a community activist who was vocal after the 2015 shooting of Antonio Zambrano-Montes by three Pasco officers. “When I talk about change, no one person can make those kinds of changes. … The changes that are going to occur and are occurring in this area are because the community says, ‘Enough.’ ”
He thinks Pasco has the ability to be “the jewel of the Pacific Northwest,” but said people need to be moved to action and to become part of the solution together.
Hatch vs. Serrano
Newcomers Dan Hatch and Pete Serrano edged out Flores for the top two spots in the District 4 race. It is a four-year term.
Hatch is a 20-year resident of Pasco who wants to do his part in seeing that his city prospers and continues to be a place he’s proud to call home.
“Pasco continues to grow and face the challenges of bigger cities, and I look forward to working with the city council and the community to improve focusing on tough issues,” he said.
Hatch has been the general manager for IHOP for 11 years and is based at the Kennewick restaurant.
He wants Pasco to create and maintain a business environment that is attractive to new and bigger businesses, while also improving its parks and recreation with more families in town looking for regular activities.
He has said he would not just vote “yes” on every issue that comes before the board, and would listen to the concerns and needs of the citizens on every issue.
Serrano came to Pasco 2 1/2 years ago in search of the right place to put down roots and raise his family.
“We feel like we’ve truly adopted the community, and likewise the community has reciprocated,” he said.
An attorney with the Department of Energy, Serrano first applied for the council seat when there was a vacancy in 2016.
“As Pasco continues to grow, education and family friendly recreational facilities must be our top priorities,” Serrano said.
He views his new hometown as a great city with even greater potential, and would like to see the council work with the school board to adequately fund school facilities. He also thinks the city needs to be smart about its ongoing growth by utilizing existing assets.
“My tagline has been, ‘I don’t have all of the answers, but I know most of the questions to ask and how to get answers,’ ” he said.
Francik vs. Milne
The race for the District 5 is a repeat of the 2015 election — Councilwoman Rebecca Francik against challenger David Milne. And again, it will be a two-year term.
Francik joined the council in 1996 and continues to be passionate about each new project and challenge before the city.
A librarian and teacher at Rowena Chess Elementary School, Francik said she has kept up with her promises to make Pasco a better place to live, work and play. But she’s not done yet.
Francik said Pasco is one of the best communities in which to buy a house, and that is the result of long-term and disciplined planning.
“My votes on the Pasco City Council have strategically and efficiently invested your tax dollars. Thus, we brought $91 million of industrial development into Pasco last year alone,” she said. She also points to money secured for the long-overdue Lewis Street railroad overpass, a new fire station on Road 84 and the completion of the Pasco Police Community Services Building.
All of that success is the result of residents participating, whether in a community survey, at public meetings or in feedback to council members, she said.
Milne said it is unfortunate Francik is in the same district because he respects the councilwoman and believes she has done a good job serving Pasco. But it’s time for the next generation of leaders to step up and carry that success into the future, he said.
“Pasco is currently experiencing many challenges, and it is time for new ideas and bold action,” said Milne.
The owner of Milne Nail Power Tool and Repair, Milne said he would bring to the table his business expertise and ability to treat others with respect. He does not believe decisions that could effect tens of thousands of citizens should be made in the spur of the moment.
“The 21 years that I have managed Milne Nail Power Tool and Repair in Pasco has enabled me to make measured and balanced decisions, which I plan to incorporate into dealing with the city budget,” he said.
Milne said he bought his first house in Pasco with the hopes of raising a family and giving back to the community, and now he wants his four kids to prosper in their hometown.
Maloney vs. Hoffmann
After serving Pasco for 12 years, Councilman Bob Hoffmann has found himself challenged in District 6 by Craig Maloney. It is a four-year term.
Hoffmann worked at Hanford for 20 years as an electrical estimator, cost and schedule engineer, and a specifications writer. He now keeps himself busy as an adjunct professor at Columbia Basin College and a property owner and manager.
“Providing affordable housing in District 6 for the past 16 years keeps me connected with families who contribute to our culture and economy,” said Hoffmann, who’s been a resident of the district since 1987. “Working and living near Pasco’s historic downtown allows me to represent everyone in our district.”
Hoffmann describes himself as an aggressive advocate for small business and a “voice for sound financial policy.” He supports property, privacy and religious freedom rights, and works to reduce bureaucracy.
“Cities enjoy stability when its leaders bring together experience, integrity and insight,” he said. “However, we also need creative solutions to guide Pasco’s virtual explosion in growth and diversity.”
Maloney is a risk analyst working for Corporate Allocation Services and on contract to support the Hanford site.
He is on the Pasco Public Facilities District board, and co-founded the Pasco Taco Crawl, which raised more than $12,000 for the Boys & Girls Clubs over two years and increased traffic and sales at small Hispanic businesses in the downtown corridor. He also is a member of the “Somos Pasco” steering committee, which is developing an economic vision for the greater Pasco area.
“Pasco has welcomed me with open arms and responded in kind to my energy, my excitement, my ideas, my hard work. And, though I love the whole Tri-Cities, Pasco has won my heart,” said Maloney, who’s lived in Kennewick and Richland before making Pasco his home 10 years ago.
Maloney says he is passionate about improving the city for his children and those of his friends and neighbors, and growing the job market with more focus on downtown and the infrastructure for businesses.
Maloney, whose wife is the daughter of a Hispanic immigrant, is backed by the Tri-City-based Consejo Latino. “I understand how important it is for Pasco residents to feel they are fairly treated, no matter their race or income,” he said. “We need to embrace our diversity as our greatest strength.”
Watkins
Rounding out the candidate field is Watkins, who didn’t draw any challengers for the city’s only at-large position. It is a two-year term.
Watkins has been on the council for 14 years, the last seven as mayor.
More information on all of the candidates can be found in the Franklin County voters’ guide.
Kristin M. Kraemer: 509-582-1531, @KristinMKraemer
