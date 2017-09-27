Dems think Dreamer controversy turns Texas blue

More Videos 0:48 Watch: SkyWest flight makes an emergency return landing Pause 0:15 This canine had a slippery time on the ice 1:11 Georgia Dome destroyed after 25 years of use 1:23 Workers take down Plutonium Reclamation Facility Canyon 0:27 Video: The aftermath of a house fire 0:49 Highlights from Mt. Spokane vs. Pasco boys basketball game 3:15 Watch these Pasco students show their pride through hip hop 0:46 Richland police remind you to lock it, remove it or lose it 0:36 Woman causes an estimated $200,000 worth of damage at art exhibit while taking selfie 0:40 See Kamiakin take down Kennewick during homecoming 35-12 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A "dreamer" and his wife talk about fears that DACA may end Domingo Gonzalez is in the U.S. on a DACA waiver, owns a business and talks of his fears of his family being torn apart as Bishop Michael Olson hosts immigrants to discuss their stories. Domingo Gonzalez is in the U.S. on a DACA waiver, owns a business and talks of his fears of his family being torn apart as Bishop Michael Olson hosts immigrants to discuss their stories. Rodger Mallison rmallison@star-telegram.com

