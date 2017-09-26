Trump authorized fewer military flights than Obama, White House says

FILE - In this Sept. 15, 2017, photo, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price speaks at the Mirmont Treatment Center in Media, Pa. Federal investigators say they are reviewing Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Priceâ€™s recent use of costly charter flights on official business to see if it complied with government travel regulations. The inspector general’s office for HHS confirmed the review on Sept. 22. Jacqueline Larma AP