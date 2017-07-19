White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, center, arrives for the opening of the U.S.-China Comprehensive Economic Dialogue, Wednesday, July 19, 2017, at the Treasury Department in Washington.
Politics & Government

July 19, 2017 3:11 PM

Trump Jr., Manafort and Kushner expected to testify before Senate committee, reports say

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort are expected to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on July 26, according to media reports.

The news of Trump Jr. and Manafort’s testimony, which is scheduled to take place next Wednesday, was first reported by Reuters and Sky News, and confirmed by NBC News and the Associated Press.

Later, NBC News and ABC News reported that President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, will testify as well, on Monday.

All three men are expected to testify in closed sessions. Their appearances come in the wake of the bombshell revelation that Trump Jr. met with a Russian lawyer after being promised damaging information about then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in June 2016.

This breaking story will be updated.

