House members demand apology from Turkish president

Rohrabacher: We stand with the people in Turkey who want to have a democratic government Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif. tells protesters on Wednesday that Turkish President Tayip Erdogan should not be invited back to the United States after Erdogan’s armed security guards clashed with protesters in May 2017. Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Calif. tells protesters on Wednesday that Turkish President Tayip Erdogan should not be invited back to the United States after Erdogan’s armed security guards clashed with protesters in May 2017. Anshu Siripurapu McClatchy

