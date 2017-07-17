Politics & Government

July 17, 2017 6:55 PM

Candidate for Benton sheriff plans voter cruise

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

Ken Lattin, candidate for Benton County sheriff, will hold a campaign cruise from 6 to 9 p.m. July 19 aboard Water 2 Wine.

Lattin, a detective with the Kennewick Police Department, is running against Acting Sheriff Jerry Hatcher to serve out the balance of the term of former Sheriff Steven Keane, which expires in 2018.

The partisan race appears on the Aug. 1 primary ballot but will not be determined until the Nov. 7 general election.

Lattin’s candidate cruise is an opportunity to learn about his plans and to ask questions. It departs from the Columbia Point Marina in Richland. Tickets are $45 in advance or $75 at the door.

