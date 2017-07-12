Musician Kid Rock hints at US Senate run in home state of Michigan

On one of his most popular tracks, “All Summer Long,” musician Kid Rock sings, “And we were trying different things ... ”
Now, he might be trying something very different: a run for a seat in the U.S. Senate.
Rock, whose real name is Robert Ritchie, hinted at a possible political run on Twitter on Wednesday, sending one post that linked to a website, kidrockforsenate.com, and another saying that he “ will have a major announcement in the near future.”
According to the Detroit Free Press, Kid Rock is from Macomb County, Michigan, and has long been known for his conservative politics, campaigning for Mitt Romney in 2012 and supporting President Donald Trump in 2016.
And as strange as a Senate run might sound for the rocker, who also posted a tweet Wednesday of himself flipping his middle finger at the camera, it’s actually not the first time the possibility has been raised: In February, Roll Call reported that the Michigan Republican party had raised Kid Rock’s name as a potential candidate to challenge Democrat Debbie Stabenow, who is up for reelection in 2018.
According to the Associated Press, however, Rock has not notified the Michigan Republican party of his intent to run beyond his social media posts. He will be joining a primary field that includes former Michigan Supreme Court Justice Bob Young Jr. and businesswoman Lena Epstein.
TheWrap reports that kidrockforsenate.com features a rotating block of text that includes such messages as:
Kid Rock has already made political headlines this year when he visited the White House alongside former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin and rock star Ted Nugent and was given a personal tour and private dinner with Trump. They also ignited controversy by taking a mocking photo with a portrait of Hillary Clinton.
While Trump won the state of Michigan in 2016, a recent survey release by Morning Consult has Stabenow’s approval rating at 45 percent, with a disapproval rating of 37 percent. Eighteen percent had no opinion or didn’t know.
The Cook Political Report has Stabenow’s seat rated as a likely hold for Democrats in 2018.
On social media, users were quick to weigh in on Kid Rock’s announcement.
