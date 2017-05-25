Sanford cites political climate under Trump for Montana assault

In this Dec. 18, 2013, file photo, U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford, R-S.C., discusses his first months back in Congress during an interview in Mount Pleasant, S.C. A spokesman for the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said on Tuesday, July 12, 2016 that the agency is investigating after Sanford's niece's foot was apparently injured in an incident involving the congressman. An incident report said it happened on June 18, 2016 on a dock at the Sanford family farm near Beaufort, S.C. Bruce Smith AP