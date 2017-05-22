Trump joins in traditional Saudi dance

President Donald Trump took part in a ceremonial, male-only sword dance in Saudi Arabia.
Trump selects "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense

Donald Trump kicked off his "thank you tour" with the announcement that he was selecting retured Gen. James "Mad Dog" Mattis for secretary of defense, a move that will break from the custom to have a civilian lead the Pentagon. For Mattis to be confirmed, Congress would first have to approve legislation bypassing a law that bars retired military officers from becoming defense secretary within seven years of leaving active duty.

How can I be sure my mail-in ballot counts?

Brandi Orth is the Fresno County Clerk of Registrar Voters. What she says can be helpful to Washington, which is also a mail-in ballot state. She says she's in the business of counting ballots and answers these questions: How many stamps do you need? What if your signature changed? What if you mail your ballot on Election Day?

Democrats debate issues important to Latino voters, and diplomatic relations with Cuba

Secretary Hillary Clinton and Senator Bernie Sanders revisited some familiar issues during the Democratic debate at Miami-Dade College in Miami, including Hillary's emails, Trump's candidacy, and each other's political campaign funds. Hosted by Univision and the Washington Post, this debate also centered around the candidates' knowledge of the priorities of the Latino community in America. Jobs, student loans, and relations with Latin American countries were among the topics Clinton and Sanders sparred over.

