Congress struggles to respond as Trump-Russia probe drama intensifies

Washington went into full-blown crisis mode Wednesday as the controversies surrounding Donald Trump’s presidency ballooned into questions about whether the president might be guilty of obstruction of justice.
On Capitol Hill, calls grew for the appointment of a special prosecutor or some other independent investigation to look at a range of issues: possible collusion between Russia and the Trump campaign, the firing of FBI director James Comey, and whether the president committed a crime when he asked Comey to drop a probe into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
The president, meanwhile, defended himself in a commencement address at the Coast Guard Academy, continuing to push his deeply-held notion that he is blameless and that his troubles are the doing of others.
“No politician in history and I say this with great assurity (sic) has been treated worse or more unfairly,” he said.
With Trump scheduled to embark on his first foreign trip Friday, fears were high that another shoe might drop. Some experts suggested the president cancel his travels, but there was no indication such a dramatic step was even being considered.
In the wake of a New York Times report that Comey had written contemporaneous memos detailing his meetings with Trump about the investigation of Flynn, the Senate Intelligence Committee announced that it had asked Comey to testify. No schedule for the appearance was set, but Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., the committee’s chair, said he expected Comey to agree to testify voluntarily.
The committee also asked Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe to surrender any notes or memos that Comey might have written about the investigation.
Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, also has asked the FBI for memos Comey might have written involving his dealings with both Presidents Trump and Barack Obama.
Along with the committee’s ranking member, Democrat Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, and Democrat Dianne Feinstein of California and Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Grassley also asked the White House for any records, including recordings, involving its dealings with Comey.
Rep. Jason Chaffetz of Utah, who chairs the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said he too had asked for any memos.
Democrats were in full outrage mode. Some raised the issue of impeachment, as did one Republican, Rep. Justin Amash of Michigan. But Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein offered a note of caution.
“All we know is the newspaper headline,” she said, referring to the Comey memo. “And I’ve been through an impeachment hearing. They’re not good for the country, let alone the individual. And I think until we know much more, that this should remain where it is today: off the table.”
Calls for a special prosecutor or some other type of independent inquiry increased. Every Democrat on the House Oversight and Judiciary panels signed a letter asking their Republican chairmen to launch an investigation into Trump.
“Given the gravity of the events that have occurred over the past few weeks, our committees should already be conducting a robust investigation,” Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, the ranking member of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, said Wednesday. “It is unacceptable to continue ignoring these scandals.”
Republicans, who have largely turned a blind eye to Trump’s unorthodox and controversial behavior, began to feel the ground beneath them crack. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., urged them not to panic. But he also acknowledged that the push for a more aggressive investigation may be irresistible.
“We need the facts,” he told reporters on Capitol Hill. “It is obvious that there are some people out there who want to harm the president. But we have an obligation to carry out our oversight regardless of which party is in the White House. And that means before rushing to judgment we get all the pertinent information.”
But whether it was their fears about a massive blow-out in the 2018 midterm elections because of Trump, or just a creeping realization that the president is in over his head and that could be dangerous to the republic, the mood among GOP lawmakers appeared to be shifting.
Sen. John McCain, long a Trump foe, likened the ongoing disclosures to the Watergate scandal that sank President Nixon and to the Iran-contra scandal, which crippled Ronald Reagan’s second term.
“What I’m saying is...all the information needs to get out as quickly as possible so we can resolve the issue and move forward,” McCain said. “After Iran-contra, Ronald Reagan went on TV and said it was wrong and moved forward.”
The parade of revelations has been nonstop. Word that Comey had accused Trump of asking him to drop the Flynn probe came less than week after Trump fired him as FBI director over his irritation with the Russia investigation and only a day after it was revealed that Trump had disclosed top secret information to two Russian diplomats during an Oval Office meeting.
The memo revelation came just a few days after Trump suggested in a tweet that he had taped Comey during a White House dinner in what many saw as a threat to prevent Comey from leaking information.
That’s sent everyone asking whether such tapes even exist. The White House refused to say.
Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia, the intelligence committee’s vice chairman, captured the mood with a detailed recitation of what his committee wants.
“We want McCabe to not only turn over the memo, but other relevant documents,” he said. “I’ve got questions about the president’s comments about tapes, secret tapes, we’ve got questions about transcripts from the meeting with the Russians and we have questions pertaining to former director Comey’s memo. And that’s just Wednesday.”
“The events of the last two weeks have shaken my confidence in this administration’s competence and credibility,” said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York. “There has been revelation after revelation, allegation after allegation of misconduct on the part of the president and his team. In the past two days, it’s reached new heights.”
All this has turned the capital into a political potboiler, with everyone braced for the next tweet, leak or headline that sends the government and news media into another tailspin.
Sean Cockerham of the McClatchy Washington bureau contributed to this report.
A TURBULENT TRUMP PRESIDENCY
Jan. 21 – White House press secretary Sean Spicer attacks media for reporting size of inauguration crowds.
Jan. 26 – Acting Attorney General Sally Yates reports to the White House that national security adviser Michael Flynn has lied about his contacts with the Russian ambassador.
Jan. 27 - President Donald Trump signs executive order temporarily banning travel from seven Muslim majority countries
Jan. 30 – Trump fires Yates
Feb. 9 – 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upholds a restraining order against the travel ban.
Feb. 13 – Trump fires Flynn.
March 2 – Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from any investigations relating to Russia and the Trump campaign.
March 6 – Trump issues revised temporarily travel ban of six Muslim-majority countries
March 15 – Travel ban blocked again by a federal judge in Hawaii
March 20 – FBI director James Comey testifies that an investigation into possible Trump campaign collusion with Russian election meddling has been underway since June.
March 22 – Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., announces that he has seen secret information about incidental collection of Trump and his associates. He cancels the House Intelligence Committee’s public hearing with Yates.
May 8 – Yates and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper testify on Russian election interference before a Senate Judiciary subcommittee.
May 9 - Trump fires Comey
May 15 – Washington Post reports that Trump disclosed confidential information to Russia officials
May 16 – New York Times reports that Comey wrote a memo detailing Trump’s efforts to persuade him to drop the Flynn investigation
– Franco Ordoñez
