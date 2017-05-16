File - In this March 29, 2017 file photo, FBI Director James Comey addresses the Intelligence and National Security Alliance Leadership Dinner in Alexandria, Va. Comey cut an unorthodox path as head of the FBI, time and again compelled by strongly held convictions to speak with unusual candor and eloquence about the bureau's work. It's a combination of qualities that may come back to haunt the president who fired him.
File - In this March 29, 2017 file photo, FBI Director James Comey addresses the Intelligence and National Security Alliance Leadership Dinner in Alexandria, Va. Comey cut an unorthodox path as head of the FBI, time and again compelled by strongly held convictions to speak with unusual candor and eloquence about the bureau's work. It's a combination of qualities that may come back to haunt the president who fired him. Cliff Owen AP Photo

Politics & Government

May 16, 2017 2:59 PM

Report: Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

The White House disputed a report Monday that President Donald Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to shut down an investigation into ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn.

The New York Times reported that Trump made the request during a February Oval Office meeting. The newspaper cited a memo Comey wrote shortly after the conversation.

Flynn resigned the day before the Feb. 14 meeting, after it was revealed he apparently had lied to his about the nature of his contacts with Russia's ambassador.

The Times said Trump told Comey, "I hope you can let this go."

The White House denied the report.

"While the President has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the President has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn," the White House said in a statement.

Trump abruptly fired Comey last week, saying he did so based on his very public handling of the Hillary Clinton email probe.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

According to the Times, Comey wrote in the memo that Trump told him Flynn had done nothing wrong. But Comey did not say anything to Trump about limiting the investigation, replying, "I agree he is a good guy."

