Israel was source of secret intelligence that Trump gave to Russians, officials say

twitter email President Donald Trump's national security adviser, H.R. McMaster, said on Tuesday that the president didn't know where information that he shared with Russian officials came from. He didn't deny that Trump had discussed information deemed classified, but said that the information shared with the Russians was "wholly appropriate" and available through "open-source reporting." AP

