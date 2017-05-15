Washington roiled by new Russia worry as Trump accused of sharing classified intelligence

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:44 Gorsuch is an Originalist. What’s That? Pause 0:59 Mall walker reaches 15,000 miles-stone 1:37 NC Voter ID law overturned 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 4:33 The web connecting the Trump administration to Russia 1:30 Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools? 2:02 Huskies QB Jake Browning discusses 41-3 win over Portland State 1:03 Metro Link is back 2:15 Father of teen who died of caffeine-induced cardiac event speaks Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy