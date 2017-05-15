Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian foreign minister, ambassador, officials say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:55 How to make a PB&J in space Pause 1:37 NC Voter ID law overturned 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse 1:30 Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools? 2:02 Huskies QB Jake Browning discusses 41-3 win over Portland State 1:29 Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car 3:08 Military multipliers of death in World War I 1:44 Gorsuch is an Originalist. What’s That? 1:56 Mother's Day has special meaning for mom with cancer Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

From Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to former campaign director Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's allies have business and personal connections to Russia. As Congress and the FBI look into Russia's involvement with the 2016 election, those connections are increasingly under a microscope. Natalie Fertig and Patrick Gleason McClatchy