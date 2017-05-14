At 3 a.m., Republicans in NC Senate strip education funding from Democrats’ districts

0:42 4A district track meet Pause

1:03 Metro Link is back

2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse

2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base

1:02 Highlights from the 56th annual Pasco Invite

1:44 Gorsuch is an Originalist. What’s That?

1:29 Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car

1:00 Mayo Clinic: 4 ways to avoid ticks

1:54 McCabe vows to notify Senate committee if White House tries to interfere in Russia probe