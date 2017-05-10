Democrats plot their strategy in wake of Comey firing

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:26 Work begins to stabilize Hanford radioactive waste tunnel collapse Pause 1:29 Pasco police use PIT maneuver to trap stolen car 0:44 Former Kennewick teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes with students 0:55 Video: News briefing about Hanford evacuation 1:03 Metro Link is back 1:30 Should fidget spinners be allowed in schools? 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 1:16 Hanford Nuclear Reservation tunnel collapse press conference 1:32 VIDEO: Pasco set to face Central Valley in regional soccer championship 1:43 Acura ablaze after Pasco hit and run collision Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday defended President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey, as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer questioned the president's decision and called for a special prosecutor to lead the Russia investigation. United States Senate