Firing of FBI director James Comey throws Russia probe into chaos

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:55 Video: News briefing about Hanford evacuation Pause 1:16 Hanford Nuclear Reservation tunnel collapse press conference 2:42 Operation Git-Meow rescues feral cats at Navy base 0:14 Semi trailer rolls on I-82 dumping asphalt 1:38 WSU Tri-Cities dedicates the West Building to Elson Floyd 1:44 Gorsuch is an Originalist. What’s That? 1:45 Sen. Whitehouse asks Director Comey why Flynn info was delayed two days 1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment 1:06 Three women stop in Kennewick during 1,000-mile trip 1:22 Banksy strikes again, this time, it's about Brexit Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

At a senate hearing on May 3, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D - R.I.) asked FBI Director Comey why the information gathered by the FBI's questioning of former National Security Advisor Gen. Michael Flynn took two days to reach the White House. C-Span