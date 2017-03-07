Trump, Russian billionaire say they’ve never met, but their jets did — in Charlotte

1:42 Caught on camera: Vandals toss tar on Florida home Pause

1:09 Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

0:14 Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

0:49 One kitty, two kitty, three kitties in a Mississippi tree