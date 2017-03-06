House Republicans unveil new bill to repeal Obamacare

0:18 Fatal Pasco motorcycle wreck location on Interstate 182 Pause

1:09 Snippet of Pasco police chase Sunday morning

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban

1:15 Underground earth home built to withstand all four seasons

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

0:53 Dayspring Ministries serves homeless, hungry in Kennewick

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

0:07 Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off