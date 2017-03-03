President Donald Trump continues to use tape to keep his tie together

1:15 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him Pause

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron

1:07 East Benton County History Museum to re-open following reorganization of displays

0:07 Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

2:50 Witness recalls trying to save life of shooting victim

0:14 Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off