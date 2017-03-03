Did companies’ donations buy a Trump change in private prison policy?

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions Pause

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron

1:15 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

1:07 East Benton County History Museum to re-open following reorganization of displays

0:07 Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

2:50 Witness recalls trying to save life of shooting victim