Is Yucca Mountain once again to be America’s nuclear waste dump?

0:07 Snowflake melts under PNNL's mini microscope Pause

1:07 East Benton County History Museum to re-open following reorganization of displays

1:08 VIDEO: Metro Mart in Pasco robbed by man with tire iron

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

0:14 Mississippi middle schooler hits moving car with home run during batting practice

0:46 Trump congratulates first confirmed cabinet members Mattis and Kelly at inaugural ball

1:32 President-elect Donald Trump arrives in Washington, D.C.

2:18 Paul Ryan: 'We hear you; we will do right by you and we will deliver'