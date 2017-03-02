U.S. senators receive ‘Secret Hitler’ board game from ‘Cards Against Humanity’ co-creator

Politics is often described as a game of chess, but a ‘Cards Against Humanity’ co-creator is trying to draw a different parallel to members of the U.S. Senate by sending them a board game about Adolf Hitler.
Max Temkin, who helped co-create the popular nihilistic card game, posted a short video on Twitter Friday showing a team of people packing and shipping 100 boxes of the ‘Secret Hitler’ board game to every U.S. Senator.
We sent a copy of Secret Hitler to every U.S. Senator: pic.twitter.com/38tMVfmP6a— Max Temkin (@MaxTemkin) February 24, 2017
‘Secret Hitler,’ which Temkin funded via Kickstarter in 2015, is a party game that “models the rise of fascism in a democracy,” he wrote in a letter enclosed with every game, co-signed by video game maker Mike Boxleiter and author Tommy Maranges.
“To achieve his evil ends, Adolf Hitler "required the cooperation of well meaning men who hoped to appease and control the Nazis,” they wrote. "Our game explores that relationship and highlights the difficulty of recognizing your own manipulation before it's too late. Although our game takes place in 1933 Germany, we thought you and your staff might find our game relevant as you negotiate the power of balance with the Trump White House."
The game, according to Kotaku, requires two teams of Liberals and Fascists, among whom one is secretly identified as Hitler. The two teams then try to pass a number of Fascist or Liberal policies, with the goal of either passing a certain number of policies on either side to win, or electing/assassinating Hitler.
Responses to the gesture were largely positive, though some were mixed:
Every public official in the U.S. should be required to play this game. https://t.co/vZdit4seXg— Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) February 24, 2017
Cool idea, @MaxTemkin! Don't send them Cards Against Humanity, though. They're coming up with pretty horrendous ideas all by themselves.— Rysa Walker (@RysaWalker) February 28, 2017
@MaxTemkin @bradleyg621 lol that sort of shit is why I left your joke party. You have nothing to offer. Sad!!— Anna Something (@MyInfidelAnna) March 1, 2017
Comments