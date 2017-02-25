Politics & Government

February 25, 2017 12:27 PM

DNC picks former Labor Secretary Tom Perez as new chair

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

The Democratic National Committee picked Barack Obama’s Labor Secretary Tom Perez to be its new chair Saturday, ending a bitter campaign that many saw as a proxy war between the centrist and progressive wings of the party.

Perez is the first Latino chairman of the party in its history. According to CNN, Perez triumphed over Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison by a margin of 235-200.

In a move to quell any internal divisions, Perez made his first move as chairman to appoint Ellison as deputy chair.

This story is developing and will be updated with more details.

