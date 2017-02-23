SC’s Jaime Harrison drops out of DNC race, endorses Tom Perez

South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Jaime Harrison said Thursday that he was ending his candidacy to become head of the Democratic National Committee, leaving a race in which he failed to gain serious traction despite his longstanding ties to the party.
“I know what a path to victory looks like,” Harrison said in a note to supporters. “Despite strong performances at the debate and DNC regional forums, the votes are simply not there for me to secure victory on Saturday.”
As he exited the race, Harrison endorsed Tom Perez, the former secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor.
“Tom Perez has brought integrity, passion, and tenacity to every job he’s ever had,” Harrison said. “I have had a front-row seat to these qualities in the many debates and forums we have participated in.”
Perez and Rep. Keith Ellison, D-Minn., are the two front-runners for the DNC chair. DNC members will vote Saturday to determine the party’s new leader.
Comments