What happens now to the Supreme Court's first transgender rights case?

0:38 Elderly Richland man found after being stuck in mud overnight Pause

0:07 VIDEO: Man shown stealing iPad in Kennewick

1:13 VIDEO: Adorable giant anteater born at Zoo Miami

0:30 Watch this guy's last-second leap to avoid being hit by high-speed train

3:40 N.C. principal announces school cancellation and has a 'Ferris Bueller'-style day off

1:05 Whip up great guacamole in time for the Super Bowl

1:16 Meet the new baby of the Camel Safari in Bellingham

5:47 Leonard Pitts comments on his column, "Mr. President: ‘Just who the hell do you think you are?'"

2:04 Protesters, supporters clash at President Donald Trump protest in Tampa